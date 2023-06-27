Unhealthy air quality to continue the next few days; threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday

The weather the next few days will be a little interesting to say the least as we deal with very poor air quality and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.
The particulates in the wildfire smoke from wildfires to our north in Canada is what's causing the very poor air quality. An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon Thursday as the Air Quality Index will remain in the orange to red category, possibly reaching the purple category.
Outside of the weather, we'll be quiet for your Tuesday with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and a light and variable wind. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop in the afternoon, but chances are very low.
Severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. CLICK HERE for more details!