Unlike 10 years ago, there won't be a snow storm as warmer temperatures return to Western Wisconsin

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
An historic snow storm occurred ten years ago today (and tomorrow) on May 2-3, 2013. Eau Claire picked up 9.3" and other spots got over a foot! No other day in May has had more snow than the 8.7" picked up on May 2, 2013, and no May as an entire month has had more snow.
In fact, measurable snow has only occurred in the month of May seven times. After that historic snow storm ten years ago, Eau Claire hit 80 less than a week later and was in the low 90s less than two weeks after that snow storm.
Our temperatures will warm up, too, this coming week, though it will be cold again tonight. Expect low temperatures to drop to near or below freezing in Western Wisconsin, and patchy frost is likely especially where calm wind occurs.
The wind will become lighter overnight and should drop to below 10 mph for all. Temps will warm to... READ MORE