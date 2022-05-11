Unseasonably hot, humid air prompts concern for very large hail, wind, tornadoes and flash flooding

The extremely active weather period continues with these unseasonably hot and humid conditions through the next 48 hours. Those sensitive to heat will need to proceed with caution, especially Thursday.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with high temps in the mid 80s. Dew points will start to climb into the mid to upper 60s, putting them into the "aww jeez, it's humid" category on the muggy meter.
A warm front will lift northward and kick up winds from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
This will prompt multiple rounds of storms later Wednesday afternoon and evening.
There's a chance for a strong round of thunderstorms to develop in the mid to late afternoon and...READ MORE.