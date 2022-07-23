UPDATE: Saturday severe threat moves slightly south; We're not in the clear by any means

The level 3 risk (out of 5) for numerous severe thunderstorms has been shifted southward in the latest updates.
This means that areas from New Richmond, to Chippewa Falls to Greenwood, and everywhere south, have a chance to see the worst of Saturday's severe storms.
The main threats for the orange shaded region include a few tornadoes, significant hail over 2'' in diameter and straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph.
There is a level 2 risk (yellow) for scattered severe storms. The main threats here will include more heavy rain and significantly large hail over 2''+ in diameter.
These storms will move in