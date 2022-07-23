 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Saturday severe threat moves slightly south; We're not in the clear by any means

  • Updated
  • 0
UPDATE: Saturday severe threat moves slightly south; We're not in the clear by any means
spc day 1.png

The level 3 risk (out of 5) for numerous severe thunderstorms has been shifted southward in the latest updates.

This means that areas from New Richmond, to Chippewa Falls to Greenwood, and everywhere south, have a chance to see the worst of Saturday's severe storms.

The main threats for the orange shaded region include a few tornadoes, significant hail over 2'' in diameter and straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph.

Severe Threats - Dials.png

There is a level 2 risk (yellow) for scattered severe storms. The main threats here will include more heavy rain and significantly large hail over 2''+ in diameter.

These storms will move in...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags