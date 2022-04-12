Updated 6:45pm: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties until midnight. An expansion of that watch or a Tornado watch is possible for counties further east.
A large low pressure system already brought heavy rain and hail to Western Wisconsin this afternoon, though for Eau Claire and much of the Chippewa Valley, the hailstones remained smaller than the required 1" (about the size of a quarter). Still, that small hail accumulated in spots.
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team now expects the severe weather risk window to be between... READ MORE