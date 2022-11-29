UPGRADE: Winter Weather Advisory for Eau Claire County

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce and Rusk County until 9 pm Tuesday.
Heavy snow, gusty winds, and low visibility will lead to poor travel conditions through the midday and evening commutes.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Polk and St. Croix County until 9pm.
Heavy snowfall totals exceeding 4'' will lead to low visibility, snow covered roads and poor travel.
Stay tuned for the latest updates. You can find the latest snowfall forecast, here.