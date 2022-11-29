 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UPGRADE: Winter Weather Advisory for Eau Claire County
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce and Rusk County until 9 pm Tuesday.

Heavy snow, gusty winds, and low visibility will lead to poor travel conditions through the midday and evening commutes.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Polk and St. Croix County until 9pm.

Heavy snowfall totals exceeding 4'' will lead to low visibility, snow covered roads and poor travel. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates. You can find the latest snowfall forecast, here.

