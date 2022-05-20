Use Saturday to bring in/protect plants from frost chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Friday's high temperatures actually came before sunrise closer to midnight. So while even actual highs were in the upper 50s to low 60s, most of the day was a bit cooler than that. Late afternoon temps ranged from the upper 50s to low 60s across Western Wisconsin.
Colder air is on the way. Low temps could drop below 40 degrees as early as early Saturday morning, and this will be the warmest morning of the next three by a couple of degrees. Those small differences on the thermometer make a huge difference, too. While frost is not likely Saturday morning for most, it will become possible Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
As a general rule only using temperatures and ignoring other factors like moisture content of atmosphere, patchy frost becomes more possible at and below 36 degrees. For Eau Claire and in the general metropolitan area including Chippewa Falls and Altoona, temps look to stay barely above that threshold until Sunday night/Monday morning.
Areas that are on outskirts of city or a bit more rural have a better chance... READ MORE