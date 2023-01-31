Very cold air is incredibly dry and can lead to an increase in static shocks. Warmer weather is in our forecast, however

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today was Eau Claire's coldest morning of the winter so far with a low of -19 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Other spots were between -20 and -30 with Black River Falls checking in as the coldest with a low of -28. Areas just northeast of Medford were the coldest with a low in Tomahawk, WI of -30 this morning.
For Eau Claire specifically but true for most of Western Wisconsin as well, there was not any wind during the coldest part of the morning. When there's no wind on a clear night in winter, temperatures tend to drop lower than forecast like they did last night by about 5 degrees, but the wind chill effect isn't there so it actually feels a bit warmer than it would have been with a warmer temp but with even a light breeze. Still, at times it felt like it was between -20 and -30 this morning.
Temps have increased to near or even above 10 this afternoon/evening, though wind chills were still near or slightly below zero and not every place felt above zero today. Eau Claire's feels like temperature... READ MORE