Very dry weather pattern will continue until at least the weekend along with fall-like temps

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Western Wisconsin's dry summer is continuing into September. August was yet another very dry month with only four days recording measurable rain. Only two of those days had more than 1/10" rain and the last two weeks of the month was completely dry.
In Eau Claire, August recorded only 2.10" of rain, which was just roughly half of the 4.18" in the average August and is shown here as being -2.08" below average. All of meteorological summer (months of June, July, and August) ended over 4" below average.
This first week of September had a promising chance with last night's cold front, but unfortunately the rain remained scattered and only three hundredths of an inch fell at the airport.
