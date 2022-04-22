Warm, a bit humid, and strong storm chances through Saturday night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Clouds and rain kept temperatures a bit cooler today compared to yesterday. A few showers remain on radar this evening, though any chance for scattered showers and storms would be earlier this evening as most of the overnight looks dry spare a couple isolated showers.
Temperatures continue to rise overnight as warmer and humid air moves in thanks to a breezy southeast wind. By morning, temps should be in the mid to upper 50s and dew points in the low to mid 50s. Dew points will top out midday near 60 degrees, so it'll definitely feel a bit humid. Temps continue to warm to the mid 70s by late afternoon.
There could be a few showers or storms mid-morning through early afternoon, but then expect a break through most of the afternoon.
Two broken lines of thunderstorms will form beginning... READ MORE