Warm & sunny Memorial Day weekend ahead! Humidity and rain chances will hold off until later next week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Friday morning was the coldest since Eau Claire fell below freezing on the morning of May 3. Eau Claire's low was 37, but areas to the east did freeze. After that cooler and below average start to the day, temps warmed up nicely to the mid/upper 70s, which were above Eau Claire's average high of 73 for May 26.
There was over a 40 degree temperature chance between Eau Claire's low and high temperatures, and daily temp spreads like this tend to happen only when the humidity is quite low, which is exactly what we had.
While this long weekend is the unofficial start of summer with plenty of campers and other travelers looking to enjoy the beginning of summer travel season, the reason Monday is a federal holiday is to remember those who died fighting for our freedoms and for all the activities we enjoy and may be enjoying this weekend.
