Warm temperatures, some rain, a little wind and a touch of humidity...little bit of everything in this week's forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We'll have a little bit of everything in the forecast as we trek into the second week of June, so you might just get what you are looking for in the weather world.
Monday's forecast will feature an increase in the cloud cover and a slight chance of showers and isolated thunder in the afternoon. Winds become breezy out of the north once again with highs ranging from 65-70 far northeast to 75-80 west and southwest. A few light rain showers linger around tonight otherwise we'll have a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with lows in the 40s and 50s.