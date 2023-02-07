Warm weather and sunny skies on the way after yesterday's wintry mix

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Yesterday's wintry mix is over, and now we can get back to drier and warmer weather. For the next couple of days, we will see another rise in temps, but this time, with sunnier conditions. However, after this warm-up, we will see our next chance of precipitation, along with a slight cool-down.
This morning and afternoon, we will see moderately strong winds from the WNW at 10-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph. These winds will start to slowly shift towards the southwest throughout the day, and by tonight, winds will be from the southwest at only 5-10 mph.
For the past few weeks, we have seen a pattern of having warmer days, but cloudier skies, and cold days, but mostly sunny. This will start to change this week, starting