Warm weather continuing to hold into next week as November starts with above average temps

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With more sunshine today, we were able to bump our temps a few degrees, and managed to hit the mid 60s. Tonight, we will cool back down to the upper 30s, but warm temps look to hold well after the weekend.
Tomorrow and Monday will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday and a lot of sunshine on Monday. Being Halloween, this is far from any holiday like weather. Temps could even get higher with enough sunshine.
This warm weather for the last day of October and our spooky holiday is somewhat close to our warmest Halloween that we have had. Of course, for the end of October, we have had all kinds of weather, with some being rainy, and others showing snow. Last year, we were... READ MORE