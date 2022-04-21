Warmer air with some humidity arrives with strong storm chances Friday and Saturday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While there were some gusts today between 20 and 30 mph, overall it was nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s to even some low 60s. There is still time this evening to enjoy the warmer temps and sunshine.
Tonight's sky will be mostly clear early before becoming partly or even mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning. There's only a slight chance for rain late tonight into early morning, with better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in during the morning and lasting into early afternoon.
A few storms may be strong, but it's not a guarantee to see that many or even get any rain in the morning. If we don't get morning rain, there's a better chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms. Either way, there will be some dry time tomorrow between a couple of chances.
With both those scenarios, there will likely be redevelopment... READ MORE