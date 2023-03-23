Warmer temperatures arrive just in time for weekend as quiet weather pattern keeps rain/snow well to our east/southeast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a nice and sunny day across Western Wisconsin, but temperatures remain a bit below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s for most and just low to mid 40s south of US-10.
Generally, temps were about 5 to 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 45. The good news is temperatures will be warming up to near that average and possibly even a bit warmer beginning tomorrow.
Before that, expect the coldest night since we dropped to the single digits last weekend. Lows will be in the mid teens tonight, which should be the coldest night in the 7-day forecast... READ MORE