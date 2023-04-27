Warmer temperatures return to end the week along with some rain chances

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We're kicking off our Thursday much warmer along with scattered light rain showers. Thursday overall isn't looking too bad with mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning and again this afternoon. Winds remain breezy out of the south and southwest with highs climbing into the 60s.
Heading into tonight, skies remain cloudy and we'll maintain a slight chance of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. The better chances for rain tonight will be mainly north of US-64. Lows fall back into the 40s.