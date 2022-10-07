Warmer temperatures slowly return through the weekend, 70s possible early next week.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Western Wisconsin should expect another cold fall night with lows ranging from the low 30s and possibly down into the mid to upper 20s in a few spots by early Saturday morning.
Even Eau Claire has a chance at a low of 28, which would be considered a hard freeze and really signal the end of what's left the growing season for even the more resilient plants/crops.
This comes after a chilly morning with lows at or below freezing generally east of highway 53 Friday morning. Eau Claire and Ladysmith did hit a low of exactly 32, and areas to the east were in the 20s and low 30s. Areas west were in the upper 30s to near 40.
