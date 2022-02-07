Warmer weather comes with chances for snow, wintry mix

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures had some ups and downs over the past couple weeks, but that's better than being consistently below average like most of January was.
Last week began with above average highs and last Tuesday was the first above freezing high since January 18. Then, temps tumbled back below average before recovering a bit this weekend.
We'll have more chances for above freezing highs beginning tomorrow! Highs will likely be in the upper 30s and there's a chance that they make it into the low 40s.
This spike in temps arrives just before our next chance for snow. Expect a weak system to move in late tomorrow evening and bring a chance for light snow or mix. The mix chance should be early as temps are still falling back towards freezing in the evening, though the best chance for precipitation is... READ MORE