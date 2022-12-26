Warmer weather finally in the forecast this week after a frigid Christmas weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire stayed above freezing this morning with a low of 4 degrees, but this might not end up being the official low temperature as it might be colder by midnight.
Areas near and north of highway 64 had morning lows at or below zero, though again it may end up a bit colder before midnight tonight.
This is important because if the low drops below zero before midnight tonight in Eau Claire, then the eight-day streak of subzero low temperatures will become nine consecutive days.
Lows have been below zero since Sunday, December 18. Eau Claire's forecast low tonight is below zero, but that low will likely occur around midnight before warmer weather begins to move into