Warmer weather has arrived, and scattered rain/storm chances return to the forecast

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed up to the low to mid 80s today for the Highway 53 corridor and west as warmer air began to move in. Highs still pushed to the upper 70s/low 80s further east, but that warmer and more humid air will continue to stick around through the weekend.
Temps might actually be a bit cooler over the next couple of days because there will be more clouds and scattered rain chances, but the humidity will likely stay high through the weekend. Dew points were near 60 this afternoon and will likely oscillate between about 60 and 65 through the weekend.
The first chance for a few showers arrives tomorrow morning, but chances tomorrow look isolated to scattered at best even though there will be small rounds possible throughout the entire day. The best round appears to arrive... READ MORE