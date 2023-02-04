Warmer weather is here as temperatures continue to climb into the new week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
After our last chilly day yesterday, we finally are seeing some warmth. Temperatures have continued to rise since this morning, and the good news for those that like more of today's weather, is that we are in for even more warmth. Through this week, we will see temperatures approach 40° with a few chances of precipitation.
Today, we were able to reach the upper 20s, with some areas in the southern part of Western Wisconsin hitting the 30s.
Tomorrow, and through the week, temperatures will... READ MORE