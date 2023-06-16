Warmer weather returns after just a slight chance for showers and storms this Father's Day weekend.

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Continued lack of humidity allows for cooler nighttime temperatures, and lows Friday morning were in the low to mid 40s across Western Wisconsin.
Black River Falls Airport was once again the coldest spot with a low of exactly 40 while Menomonie was the warmest with a low of 49. After that cooler start to the day, temps warmed up to the mid/upper 70s with Black River Falls being the warmest by hitting the 80 degree mark.
Humidity has climbed a bit into the 50s in spots this afternoon, but it's still not in the uncomfortable range. Lows to start the weekend will be a bit warmer as a result of this slight increase in humidity.
Highs Saturday will climb into the low/mid 80s as a warm front approaches along with plenty of sunshine. That front will force showers...