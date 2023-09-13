Warmer weather returns ahead of Western Wisconsin's next chance for rain

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed back to the 60s this afternoon after the chilly start to the morning. High temperatures were still about ten degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 74.
Lows this morning were in the mid 30s to mid 40s across the Chippewa Valley with the cooler spots being in Polk and St. Croix counties in the mid 30s, still barely to the temperature where frost becomes possible. That was more likely further north and northeast where lows were able to drop into the low/mid 30s in places like Tomahawk and Siren. We weren't too far from freezing lows just west-southwest of Duluth.
Another Frost Advisory is in effect of Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price and counties to the east/north for tomorrow morning.
Temperatures aren't an issue for getting the car washed, but our next rain chance...