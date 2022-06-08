Warmer weather will arrive after several rain chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Several showers moved through the Chippewa Valley this afternoon, but didn't bring much in terms of actual rainfall. The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport picked up 0.06" rain with the afternoon round. On the south side of Eau Claire, just 0.01" rain was in WQOW's rain gauge. Areas to the south had between 1/10" and 1/4" where rain fell overnight closer to La Crosse south of a line through Winona and Black River Falls.
A few showers will likely remain on radar this evening, but will fizzle out to a clear sky overnight. Temps will fall to the mid to upper 40s by early tomorrow morning before sunshine warms us up tomorrow to the upper 70s.
That high is about Eau Claire's average high of 77 degrees. After the weekend rain chances, expect temperatures to warm above average early next week. The week beginning next Thursday has a decent chance to be a few degrees above average. That puts highs in the low to mid 80s at the very least.
