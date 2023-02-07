Warmer weather will continue to melt snow/ice on roads, though not as much melting expected in yards

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While Western Wisconsin wasn't as warm as yesterday, highs still climbed above freezing to the mid/upper 30s. Tomorrow will be even warmer with high temperatures expected to climb into the low 40s with a few spots possibly pushing 45. In addition, it should be fairly sunny after some morning fog/clouds clear out.
You might expect temperatures that are ten degrees above freezing to melt a lot of snow, and while it will melt snow, how much actually depends on a few other factors, too.
While above-freezing temps is a must in order to melt snow, a lot of sunshine actually doesn't melt much snow other than near the edge of snow near pavement or open ground. The sun will warm up roads, driveways, and snowpack on roads that have sand mixed in and certainly cause some melting which should at least help some of the side streets.
However, wide areas of deep snow like we have in our yards actually isn't affected that much by sunshine. The white snow absorbs very little of the sun's energy, and thus won't melt much again other than near the open ground or sidewalks that will warm up a bit more and melt from the outside of snowpack in.
