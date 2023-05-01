Warmer weather will return after river flooding continues to recede after record breaking snow in Northern Wisconsin this winter.

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Now that April is over, getting additional snow is rare in Western Wisconsin, though not impossible. May 12 is the date of Eau Claire's latest measurable snow in spring, and forecast temperatures are rising for at least the first week of May.
Eau Claire picked up the 8th highest amount of snow this winter, but areas to the north were even higher. St. Cloud, Duluth, and Rhinelander all recorded the most amount of winter snow in their histories, and it's likely that areas in between those spots, perhaps even down to about highway US-8, also were near the most ever snowfall.
All this snow melted and caused our spring river flooding, which is thankfully continuing to recede. The Chippewa at Eau Claire is still in the action stage but expected to fall back to normal levels