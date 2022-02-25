 Skip to main content
Warmer weekend temps will be brought in by wind on Saturday

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Eau Claire has between 3 and 4 inches of snow cover on the ground, but the bottom half of the snow cover is fairly icy with the top inch or so being fairly fluffy. Therefore, it's not the greatest for sledding or snowmobiling.

Snow pack is thicker in northern and north-central Wisconsin if you're looking for outdoor recreation this weekend.

Friday had another cold morning with lows near or below zero across Western Wisconsin, and it'll be the same for Saturday morning. After the cold start, temperatures will rise to the mid 30s by Saturday afternoon.

This warmer air will be carried in by a southwesterly breeze of... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

