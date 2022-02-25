Warmer weekend temps will be brought in by wind on Saturday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire has between 3 and 4 inches of snow cover on the ground, but the bottom half of the snow cover is fairly icy with the top inch or so being fairly fluffy. Therefore, it's not the greatest for sledding or snowmobiling.
Snow pack is thicker in northern and north-central Wisconsin if you're looking for outdoor recreation this weekend.
Friday had another cold morning with lows near or below zero across Western Wisconsin, and it'll be the same for Saturday morning. After the cold start, temperatures will rise to the mid 30s by Saturday afternoon.
This warmer air will be carried in by a southwesterly breeze of...