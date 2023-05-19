Warmer weekend will be full of sunshine and even warmer weather arrives next week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Friday was cooler and cloudy after a cold front moved through Thursday evening. Highs only managed to warm to about 60 degrees in the Chippewa Valley with some spots only in the low to mid 50s mainly north and northeast of Eau Claire.
It was a bit windy, too, with a cool breeze out of the north and northwest of 10 to 20 mph that began to settle down by evening. The clouds will clear out tonight, and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly.
Since temps were below average at their warmest point Friday afternoon, they'll be able to fall to near 40 by Saturday morning in the Chippewa Valley, with typically cooler spots possibly dropping into the mid to upper 30s.
This will lead to a slight chance for patchy frost... READ MORE