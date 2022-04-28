Waves of scattered showers to move through this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a chilly start once again today with lows ranging from the upper 20s northeast of Eau Claire to the mid 30s southwest. Eau Claire's low was 32 this morning. Temps warmed up to the low 50s this afternoon even though clouds filled back in. While this is warmer than earlier this week, it's still well below Eau Claire's average high of 63 today.
A few light showers are on radar this evening, and there will be isolated to scattered showers, possibly with thunder, through early tomorrow morning.
While tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, it will be dry spare a slight chance for an isolated shower. In addition, there should be a couple hours of at least a partly cloudy sky.
Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms return...