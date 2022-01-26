 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the
metro and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

We crawl out of the deep winter late Wednesday, but we struggle to hold on to the warmer temps

  • Updated
  • 0

Extreme cold swept over western Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, but we are going to get some relief through Thursday. Unfortunately, it doesn't last. 

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place until midday Wednesday due to wind chills down near -30. This can cause frostbite within 20 to 30 minutes.

Wednesday will be sunny as high pressure keeps us clear, but as our saving grace moves closer, we will get more clouds in the mix. 

Winds will develop from the south out ahead of a warm front. Winds will be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will range from -30 in the morning, to near 0 by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly rise above zero and eventually...READ MORE

