We just have to get through the weekend, then maybe spring will spring for good

3 days. That's all the more you need to suffer before we can get rid of this cold again. A round of light flurries will be upon us though before we break free from winter.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and brisk. High temps will be 10-15 degrees below average, leaving us in the low 20s.
Wind chills will feel like 5 to 15 degrees as winds pickup out of the west from 5 to 15 mph.
Overnight, a clipper low will move into the valley and bring with it a chance for some light snow early Friday