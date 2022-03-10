 Skip to main content
We just have to get through the weekend, then maybe spring will spring for good

  • 0

3 days. That's all the more you need to suffer before we can get rid of this cold again. A round of light flurries will be upon us though before we break free from winter.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and brisk. High temps will be 10-15 degrees below average, leaving us in the low 20s. 

Wind chills will feel like 5 to 15 degrees as winds pickup out of the west from 5 to 15 mph. 

Overnight, a clipper low will move into the valley and bring with it a chance for some light snow early Friday...READ MORE.

