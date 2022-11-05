 Skip to main content
We may gain an hour of sleep tomorrow, but what we won't be gaining is our temps, as cooler weather and showers chances continue

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Tonight, into early tomorrow morning, officially ends Daylight Saving Time. Also, as we transition, there may be a few showers along with cold temps.

For the past couple of days, the Chippewa Valley has had some nice showers giving us a good amount of measurable rain. 

On Friday, we started out getting some rain, and for the most part, our area was left out of anything noticeable. However, places south of Highway 10, did get some good amounts of rain, measuring almost a quarter to a half of an inch. 

Today, we added up a bit more points to our total, as our area saw more than a half of an inch with areas east and south getting an inch or close to an inch. Forecasts show that we... READ MORE

