We might be getting a couple days of warmth, but cold weather will follow, and might be sticking around for awhile

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

With plenty of sunshine today, we were able to get just above average for our temps close to the mid 60s. Dewpoints have stayed low, which is why sunshine allowed us to heat up past our average of 62. Tonight, we cool back down into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow is our start of warming up, with temps in the upper 60s. Tuesday is really the outlook of warm weather with temps climbing in the upper 70s. However, Tuesday might be our last warm day for little while. The Climate Prediction Center has us below average in the next 8-14 days, with our average sitting in the low 60s. This would then have us at a pretty chilly week ahead of our one warm day.

In our upper atmosphere, cold air is shown to dip down in the middle of the week, and then replaced with even colder air by the weekend. If this holds true... READ MORE

