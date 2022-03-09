Weather in a Wordle (and next snow chance)

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temps today were only in the mid to upper 20s for most, with areas south of highway 10 in the low 30s. These temperatures are about 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 38 degrees.
They are even further below the high temperatures we experienced just one year ago. Last year on March 9, 2021, Eau Claire hit a high of 67 degrees, which shattered the previous record high of 58 that had stood for 119 years!
Our forecast continues to look cold, so if we play a weather themed version of Wordle (Is this game still being played by people other than myself? I'm still addicted) and use STORM for our first guess, we note that...