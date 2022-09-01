Weather off to a great start for the school year

After yesterday's beautiful day, it is only right if we continue that track with more weather that is enjoyable. This is going to be mostly true as our temps will climb into the upper 80s with a chance of hitting our one 90 degree day for the month. Dewpoints, however, are quite high to a point where it will feel a little uncomfortable when going outside. This will seep into tonight where we only drop down to 66.
From the time of dropping of your kids for their first day, to picking them up, the temps will be very different from one another. Going off to school, temps will be in the low 60s and feeling cool. Though by the time they are on their way back home, it will already be 88 outside. Thus, by recess temps will already be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Therefore, the only thing to be prepared for is going to school a little chilly.
Humidity unfortunately will not pause after today, and instead continue into tomorrow. Even further, there will be... READ MORE