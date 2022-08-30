Weather radar is tracking migrating birds as there isn't any rain to detect

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
In a bit of a deviation from a normal forecast, I decided to explore why the radar shows a lot of green colors around each radar site mainly at night this time of year. As always, this article that continues by clicking READ MORE link below does include the latest Chippewa Valley weather forecast.
According to BirdCast, 357 million birds are expected to be in the air after sunset tonight on their migration journey across the United States. They forecast the highest areas of migration intensity to be near the Mississippi River from northern Minnesota down through St. Louis.
That's where weather radar comes into play. Weather radars are used most often for tracking meteorological phenomena such as rain and hail, but the radar isn't smart enough to know what it's detecting. Radar simply... READ MORE