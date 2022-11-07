Weather Whiplash: 60s and t-storms to freezing plus snow

It's sure going to be a hectic week of weather...
Monday starts cold. Wind chills will be in the teens with breezy winds at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts will start in the 20s, before we slowly calm those winds into the afternoon.
Monday afternoon, we'll see temps climb into the low 40s. Clouds will take over in the early afternoon leaving us overcast for the evening. Overnight lows will drop down near freezing again.
Election Day Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. High temps will climb into the low 50s. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 15 mph.
An approaching warm front will spark a few showers in the late evening Tuesday...READ MORE.