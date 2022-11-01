Wednesday afternoon will be near record warmth due to sunshine and wind

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire started the day with a low exactly at the daily average of 31°. From that subfreezing start, temperatures quickly rose thanks to plenty of sunshine and a bit of wind out of the southwest at only about 3 to 8 mph.
High temperatures climbed into the mid 70s south of highway 10 and were at least close to the 70 degree mark up by highway 8! For Eau Claire, today's high was over twenty degrees above the average high of 50 and less than ten degrees away from a record high of 79 that's stood for 89 years.
Highs on Wednesday will be slightly warmer, and November 2's record high is a few degrees lower than today's at 75 that was also set back in 1933. That means our forecast is within the realm of possibility... READ MORE