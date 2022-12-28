Wednesday brought above freezing temps to Chippewa Valley for first time in two weeks

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures remain above freezing across much of Western Wisconsin this evening, and where it's not above it's pretty close. Highs ranged from the low 30s near Medford up to the low 40s near Black River Falls. Upper 30s were found west and southwest of Menomonie, too.
It was the first time Eau Claire was above freezing since the high was 36 on December 14 a full two weeks ago, and it hasn't been warmer than today since December 2 when the high was 41. That was 26 days ago.
There is some precipitation on radar, but returns are fairly light. The moisture associated with this weak system extends into the plains through Iowa and southern Minnesota. Not all of this may be reaching the ground, but some drizzle or light mix will continue to be possible this evening and through the night.
Air temps should stay above freezing for at least most of the night, but the ground has been really cold for the past few weeks, so there could still be some icing...