Wednesday was Eau Claire's warmest day since November 16

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After falling short by just two degrees yesterday, Eau Claire hit 50 degrees for the first time in 2022 late this morning, but the push towards 60 degrees was slower through the afternoon.
Still, Eau Claire did just hit that 60 degree mark for a few minutes in the 2 o'clock hour! It was the warmest day since the last time Eau Claire hit 60 when the high was 63 degrees on November 8. That was 128 days ago.
There was quite the spread of temperatures across Western Wisconsin this afternoon as highs north of highway 8 especially west of highway 53 struggled to even hit 50 while places along and south of highway 10 climbed into the 60s and even pushed closer to 70!
This is the time of year where just about any type of weather can happen on any given day, and...