Wednesday was warmest since November 26, cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow as a snow storm misses to the southeast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
What an amazing day for February! Eau Claire's high climbed to 44 degrees, which was just 5 degrees below the record high of 49 from 1991.
Other spots were closer to 50 degrees. In fact, the thermometer just west of the Chippewa River near Mayo Luther hospital hit 49 this afternoon and Black River Falls also topped out in the upper 40s.
In fact, it's been 74 days since Eau Claire has had a warmer high temperature. That was Saturday, November 26 with a high of 57 on the second weekend of the Wisconsin gun deer season.
Expect clouds to increase tonight ahead of a winter storm that will just miss or at worst graze Western Wisconsin.
By tomorrow morning, scattered snow showers will be... READ MORE