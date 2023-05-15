Week should stay mostly dry despite several frontal systems expected to pass through Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There are no longer any River Flood Warnings in effect for any Wisconsin river gauge locations. The gauge at Dubuque, IA is still barely in the flood stage but expected to drop below tomorrow afternoon. River Flood Warnings have been in effect in some part of the state since mid April.
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire crested on April 22 in the Moderate Flood category, and fell back below not just flood stage (where flood warnings are issued) but also the Action Stage last week. This means that even parkland areas and lower segments of the Chippewa River Trail are back above water and can be enjoyed again.
As forecast, some rain did fall yesterday morning across Western Wisconsin, but measurable rain stayed mostly south of WI-64 with just a trace to 1/2" accumulation even where it did rain in Western Wisconsin, with the 1/4" to 1/2" totals generally south of US-10.
It has been a mostly sunny day...