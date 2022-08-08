Weekend rain was beneficial for most, but rain deficit will continue with dry weather in forecast

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Most spots picked up at least 1/2" of rain over the weekend, with most between 3/4" and 1 1/2". The highest totals indicated by radar were in a swath near the Clark-Taylor county line, though there have not been any measured reports from the heaviest spots. On the edge of that swath, the Taylor County Airport near Medford measured over 2 1/2" rain, and Jump River picked up nearly 2".
Eau Claire area got under an inch, though radar indicates totals were slightly higher both to the north near Chippewa Falls as well as to the south near Brackett.
For Eau Claire, the weekend rain brings August's rain total to about one inch. While Eau Claire remains about two inches below average on the year to date, the largest deficit is since the beginning of meteorological summer on June 1.
While the rain we picked up was helpful, there aren't many chances...