Welcome to meteorological spring! An additional 14" snow, on average, falls in March, April, and sometimes May

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While March 1 begins meteorological spring, we know that Wisconsin winters last longer than just the three meteorological winter months of December, January, and February.
In an average winter, 41.4" snow adds up through the beginning of March (and including today, March 1). This year, Eau Claire is well above average. Including this morning's 0.9" snow, we're up to over 57 inches this winter. In fact, this is more than the 55.4" Eau Claire picks up in an entire winter season through April and sometimes May.
An average of 14" snow falls between today and the end of April (and sometimes we pick up measurable snow in May, as late as May 12 historically). If Eau Claire picks up just the average snow going forward, we'd end the season with over 70" snow and would rank as the 10th snowiest winter ever recorded.
Still, there is no guarantee that we pick up the average and could... READ MORE