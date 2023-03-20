Welcome to spring! Near average temps with chances for rain and snow are in the forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It is officially spring! The spring equinox, which is the exact time that the sun's rays are perfectly perpendicular to the equator, occurred at 4:24pm today. From now until next fall, the sun's most direct rays will hit Earth north of the equator.
Of course, the sun is stationary and it's Earth's movement around the sun with it's tilted axis that causes the direct rays of the sun to hit different spots on our globe at different times of the year.
Despite the equinox, today actually has more than 12 hours of daylight. There are two reasons for this (click link below for a more detailed explanation).
Despite being spring, Western Wisconsin can still get wintry weather. Even though temperatures will be fairly close to average for this time of year, snow can still fall. In fact, there are a couple of chances... READ MORE