Welcome to summer! We're approaching the time of year with most daylight

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The season has changed: today is the first day of meteorological summer! Meteorological summer is defined as the three months with the warmest temperatures on average: June, July, and August.
Eau Claire is beginning the summer months slightly cooler than average. Today's average low is 51 degrees and average high is 75. Most spots topped out close to 70 in the Chippewa Valley but ranged from the mid 60s to the low 70s. Clouds are approaching this evening, but rain shouldn't fall from them as the air beneath the clouds remains quite dry and not humid. Expect these clouds to clear after midnight, and for tomorrow to start mostly sunny.
A few showers will likely pop up tomorrow afternoon, but they will be scattered and not affect everyone. There's only a window of a few hours from roughly... READ MORE