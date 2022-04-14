"Welp, see ya later!", wind advisory and light snow leave us in a February theme

It's the middle of April, but winter pokes it's nasty head out at us again.
Thursday will be cloudy and very windy, with a chance for scattered snow.
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of western Wisconsin from 10 am until 7 pm. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph through that time period. Winds will be from the west at 20 to 30 mph sustained.
The large, occluded low will continue to progress slowly to the east. This is the tail of our spring storm that brought storms earlier this week.
Now, it's lining up some snow flurries for our Thursday...READ MORE.