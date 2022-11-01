We're climbing way past the average the next 3 days

November must still be celebrating Halloween, because it's dressed up as early September. Temps will be toasty for November the first 3 days, but rain will bring us back to reality soon enough.
On average, November high temps drop 15 degrees and low drop 13 degrees. If the forecast stick near average, it will feel like winter again before you know it. We're losing fall fast.
Tuesday will be the opposite of that average trend though. High temps will climb towards 70. We'll see plenty of sunshine as winds come up out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.
There are two more days of 70s before...READ MORE.