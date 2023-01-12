Western Wisconsin getting a weekend warm-up after a quick cool down

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This morning started us off with our warmer temperatures for today with highs in the low 30s. Moving into the day, we will get cooler as a system off to our northwest brings us cooler air. The good news is that warmer weather is coming up very soon.
A high to our northwest, containing chilly temps, is going to be the main reason that we will see cooler temperatures for the next couple of days. Also, it will make us drier as a high is associated with less precipitation.
Due to the positioning of the system, northwest winds will bring chilly air into the Chippewa Valley for the next couple of days.
By Friday night, we will see... READ MORE